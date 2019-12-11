Small Craft AdvisoryDecember 11, 2019, 5:30 PM HST (Updated December 11, 2019, 5:17 PM)
‹
›×
4:37 PM HST Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY
What: Seas 9 to 12 feet in northwest swell.
Impacts: Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Affected Areas: Big Island Windward Waters.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.