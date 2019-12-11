4:37 PM HST Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY

What: Seas 9 to 12 feet in northwest swell.

Impacts: Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

Affected Areas: Big Island Windward Waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.