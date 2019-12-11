December 11, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind around 6 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light south wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Thursday: Isolated showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. East southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind around 14 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind.