December 10, 2019 Weather Forecast

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind around 5 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Light east southeast wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. East wind 7 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind.