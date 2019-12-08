250K in One-Year Grants Available Via OHA

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs is now accepting applications from nonprofit organizations for its $250,000 Kūlia Grants Program.

The program offers one-year grant awards for projects that benefit the Native Hawaiian community and align with the agency’s broad strategic priority areas.

The Kūlia Grants Program is intended to provide financial assistance to projects that are not generally covered by OHA’s standard Community Grants Program, an OHA release said. The Community Grants Program typically provides larger, multi-year grant awards that require a minimum of 20% matching funds.

In contrast, Kūlia Grant awards are smaller, ranging between $25,000 and $100,000, only carry one-year terms and require a 10% funding match. Kūlia Grants may be used for capacity building and capital improvement projects, which are prohibited under the Community Grants Program.

In addition, while Community Grants awards must contribute to the agency’s specific Strategic Result benchmarks, Kūlia Grants only need to align with OHA’s broader Strategic Priorities of health, education, income and housing land and water, and culture.

Nonprofits that were awarded or serve as a fiscal sponsor for an OHA Community Grant from the 2020-2021 fiscal biennium are ineligible for this solicitation of the Kūlia Grants Program.

Eligible nonprofit organizations must submit applications by 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. Applications are only available online.

Prospective applicants are recommended to attend a Kūlia Grants orientation session. The sessions will be held via Skype and teleconference on Tuesday, Dec. 17 and Wednesday, Dec. 18. Email [email protected] for orientation information.

Kūlia Grants are subject to approval by OHA’s Board of Trustees as well as the availability of funding.

For more information about the Kūlia Grants Program, including the solicitation, online application and orientation schedule, visit www.oha.org/grants.