December 07, 2019 Weather Forecast

High Surf Warning issued December 07 at 3:16AM HST until December 08 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

SPONSORED VIDEO

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South southeast wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. South southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South southeast wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Light east southeast wind.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.