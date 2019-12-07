December 07, 2019 Weather Forecast

December 07, 2019 Weather ForecastDecember 7, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated December 7, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South southeast wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. South southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South southeast wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Light east southeast wind.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov