Report: Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Contained After Shooting

A lockdown has been lifted at the Pearl Harbor Navy Shipyard after a shooting incident left at least three injured, including two critically, according to a recent report from Hawai‘i News Now Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesman told HNN the situation has been “contained,” and a witness said he saw the gunman fatally shoot himself.

#HNL update: Elliot Street and the surrounding streets and gates at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam are open. Passenger flights are operating normally at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. #Hitraffic

Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickman posted a tweet confirming security forces have responded to the incident, which occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m.

The base is currently locked down and those inside are being advised to take cover, the report continued. Authorities have responded to the situation and are on site.

All commercial passenger flights at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport are operating normally.

#HNL Update: All commercial passenger flights are operating normally at the Daniel K Inouye Airport, however traffic on…

