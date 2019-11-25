High Surf Advisory in Effect for Big Island

High Surf Advisory in Effect for Big IslandNovember 25, 2019, 7:48 AM HST (Updated November 25, 2019, 7:48 AM)
3:19 AM HST Monday, Nov. 25, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu
HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING
SURF: 5 to 8 feet
IMPACTS, Moderate: Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
AFFECTED AREAS: South, north and east-facing shores of the Big Island.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials, and exercise caution. Know your limits: when in doubt, don’t go out.