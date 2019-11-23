Wind and High Surf Advisory Remain, Gale Warning Issued

3:42 PM HST Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 A.M. HST SUNDAY

A wind advisory remains in effect with east winds from 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph for North and East Kohala and the interior regions of the Big Island. Affected cities include South Point, Pahala, Hilo, Volcano, Honoka‘a, Kamuela, Waikoloa and Saddle Road Above 5,000 feet.

Winds this strong are capable of downing trees, causing power outages and downing tents and other temporary structures. Motorists should use extra caution.

HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY FOR EAST FACING SHORES OF BIG ISLAND

Strong trade winds will continue to produce elevated, rough surf along east facing shores through Sunday night. The high surf may persist into Monday. Surf heights are expected to be 7 to 10 feet tonight, decreasing to 6 to 9 feet on Sunday. Expect strong breaking waves, shore

break and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials, and exercise caution. Know your limits; when in doubt, don’t go out.

GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY

Gale force winds will continue into tonight over the typically windier waters adjacent to the the Big Island. Strong trade winds will persist over all other Hawaiian waters this weekend. In addition, elevated rough seas of 10 feet or greater will continue over most Hawaiian waters.

Anticipate East winds 25 to 35 knots and seas 8 to 13 feet. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.