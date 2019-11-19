Flash Flood Watch Extended for All Islands

3:19 PM HST Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS

An upper level low slowly tracking east across Hawai‘i will result in unstable conditions across the state and the potential for flash flooding through tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A flash flood watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Flash flooding is life-threatening. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

Monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If you experience heavy rain or rising water, head to higher ground immediately.