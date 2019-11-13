New Water Service Install to Cause Traffic Delays in Kapa‘au

Installation of a new water service on Akoni Pule Highway in Kapa‘au next week is anticipated to cause delays.

The Department of Water Supply will be work on Highway 270 between the 22-23 mile markers and east of Kohala Nursery Road from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 20. One alternating lane with traffic control will remain open throughout the installation.

Motorists should plan for delays. Anyone with questions or concerns can call Darroll Naungayan or William O’Neil at 808-887-3030 during normal business hours.