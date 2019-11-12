Public Invited to Combat Rapid ‘Ōhi‘a Death With Seed Banking Initiative

The public is invited to participate in the Rapid ‘Ōhi‘a Death Seed Banking Initiative in response to the ROD crisis across the state.

Put on by Kalehua Seed Conservation Consulting, there will be two workshops to learn how to collect and store ‘ōhi‘a seeds for the future. One will take place in Hilo on Nov. 22 at the Institute for Pacific Islands Forestry in the large conference room. The other will take place in Waimea on Nov. 23 at Kahilu Town Hall, Punawaiola Building.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Most workshops have two half-day options, 9 a.m. to noon or 1:30-4:30 p.m.

The workshops are free and open to anyone who wants to learn how to properly collect, handle and process ʻōhiʻa seeds, without doing harm to trees or forests, using methods that protect seed viability and ensure conservation value for future restoration.

Registration is required. For more information, visit https://www.kalehuaconsulting.com/workshops.