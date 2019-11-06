New 24-Hour Shelter to be Dedicated Friday

The new homeless shelter for men in Hilo will formally celebrate its open and be dedicated on Nov. 8.

The old Hilo Memorial Hospital, located on Rainbow Drive, will serve as the Keolahou Shelter and Assessment Center, initially providing 25 emergency beds. This will be first facility on the island that will serve as a 24-hour assessment center.

It is also the first shelter funded by ʻOhana Zone funds from the state, with a price tag of $2.5 million.

When the facility is fully operational, it will offer emergency shelter beds, as well as case management and other resources, with the goal of improving access to needed services for those experiencing homelessness. It is a collaboration between the state, the county, service provider HOPE Services Hawaiʻi and other community partners.