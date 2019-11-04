Fairmont Orchid Opens New Restaurant

The Fairmont Orchid in Waikoloa recently debuted its newest dining option, the Binchotan: Bar & Grill.

The restaurant is a multi-million dollar renovation of Norio’s Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar. The redesigned space offers a contemporary gathering place with a “fresh take on Asian cuisine,” according to a resort press release.

Its menu features the time-honored tradition of grilling meat, seafood and produce over an open flame in an intimate, modern setting, the release continued. Signature dishes include the Robatayaki Experience — a chef’s selection of grilled items such shishito peppers, tiger prawns and short ribs — as well as Okonomiyaki featuring Kona lobster and macadamia nut shrimp drizzled with honey from the property’s beehives.

A full service bar showcases artisan cocktails, premium sake and a wide collection of whiskey.

Chef Justin Kalaluhi has taken the helm of Binchotan: Bar & Grill with the aim to incorporate locally sourced ingredients in the long-standing grilling method, the release continued.

“I was born and raised in the Hawaiian Islands so it’s important to me that we offer sustainably sourced seafood, meats and produce from local farms,” Kalaluhi said. “Our team curated a menu that’s approachable, authentic and reflective of our region’s culinary abundance.”

The design of the 1,500-square foot space features woodwork, woven rope furniture and metallic finishes. Maui-based designer Roger Gagon crafted an open-concept design, weaving Hawaiian patterns in a fiery red and charcoal palette alongside metal scrim. An indoor dining room, full-service bar and alfresco dining patio, which features two fire pits in the private dining area, completes the space.

“Our culinary team is deeply engaged in the evolving food scene on Hawai‘i Island and the practice of gathering to enjoy bounty from the ‘aina (land) is such a cornerstone of our culture,” said General Manager Kelley Cosgrove.

The restaurant is open Thursday through Monday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For more information or reservations, call 808-887-7320.

