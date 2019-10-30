HPD Asks for Help to Identify Sexual Assault Suspect

Hawaiʻi Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a male suspect who is wanted for questioning relative to a sexual assault investigation.

The incident involved an adult female that occurred on June 15 in the area of Banyan Drive, Hilo.

The image above was captured on video surveillance and depicts the male matching the description given by the victim to the date, time and location of the reported sexual assault.

The victim described the suspect as a black male in his 30s, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall, medium complexion, thin build and weighing approximately 160 pounds with short curly black hair and a short beard.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Gavin Kagimoto at 808-961-2276, or via email at [email protected].