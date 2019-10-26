Scheduled Lane & Road Closures: Oct. 26–Nov. 1

The State of Hawai‘i Department of Transportation and the County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works have announced the following temporary road and lane closures from Saturday, Oct. 26, through Friday, Nov. 1.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

DANIEL K. INOUYE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 200)

NORTH HILO (24-HOUR CLOSURE) Shoulders are closed on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Route 200) in both directions at the Mauna Kea Access Road intersection, 24-hours a day, 7 days a week. Exercise caution when traveling through the area.

MAUNA KEA ACCESS ROAD (ROUTE 210)

NORTH HILO (24-HOUR CLOSURE) Mauna Kea Access Road (Route 210) is closed in both directions at the Daniel K. Inouye Highway intersection, over a 24-hour period, 7 days a week, for TMT work.

HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

SOUTH HILO Lane shifts on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 2 and 10, Wailuku Bridge and Waia‘ama Bridge, on Monday, Oct. 28, through Friday, Nov. 1, from 8 to 3:30 p.m., for striping work.

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

KA‘Ū Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 56 and 57 in the vicinity of Punalu‘u Black Sand Beach on Monday, Oct. 28, through Friday, Nov. 1, from 7 to 5:30 p.m., for bridge reconstruction work. Traffic will be detoured through temporary bypass bridges for the duration of remaining construction operations.

KA‘Ū Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 54 and 55, on Monday, Oct. 28, through Friday, Nov. 1, from 7:30 to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

HONOKA‘A-WAIPIO ROAD (ROUTE 240)

HĀMĀKUA Alternating lane closure on Honoka‘a-Waipio Road (Route 240) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 8 to 9, Camp Road to Mud Lane Road, on Monday, Oct. 28, through Friday, Nov. 1, from 7:30 to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270) & KAWAIHAE ROAD (ROUTE 19)

SOUTH KOHALA Alternating lane closure on Kawaihae Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 59 and 67, Akulani Street and Emmalani St, on Monday, Oct. 28, through Friday, Nov. 1, from 8 to 3:30 p.m., for striping work.

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11/19/190)

SOUTH KONA Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile markers 97 to 101, Ho‘okena Beach Road to Kapaka‘apa Place on Monday, Oct. 28, through Friday, Nov. 1, from 7:30 to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.