Public Invited to LFA Awareness Forum

The public is invited to attend a forum on little fire ants to learn more about the biology and impact the insects are having on the Big Island.

Hosted by Hawai‘LFAi Ant Lab at the West Hawai‘i Civic Center Council Chambers Oct. 24, the public will have the opportunity to bring in ant samples for identification. The forum will also discuss how to use integrated pest management to prevent the spread of LFA as well as the best management practices to combat LFA infestations.

To collect samples:

Put a thin layer of peanut butter on chopsticks.

Place them around your yard in shady, moist areas.

Collect them after one hour and place in ziplock bags.

Freeze them for 24 hours to kill them.

The meeting will run 6-8 p.m. Those unable to make the forum can mail samples to the Hawaii Ant Lab or Big Island Invasive Species Committee for identification.

Hawaii Ant Lab is located on: 16 E. Lanikaula St., Hilo, 96720.

Big Island Invasive Species Committee is located on: 23 E. Kawili St., Hilo, 96720.

For more information, visit http://www.westhawaiiforum.org/.