Learn Fused-Glass Basics to Create Christmas Ornaments

The holidays are upon us! Are you ready for the season?

The Volcano Art Center Niaulani Campus in Volcano Village will be hosting a fused glass workshop on Nov. 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Taught by glass artist Claudia McCall, she will instruct the group in “Fused Glass Basics: Ornaments.”

Participants will create their own Christmas tree-shaped ornament using pre-cut molds by McCall.

This one-day kilnforming workshop will introduce participants to basic techniques of glass fusing. McCall will share her expertise and knowledge, teaching students the skills involved in working safely with fused glass, and creating a beautiful, sturdy piece of art.

Kilnforming is the process of shaping glass in a kiln with heat and gravity. When the glass is heated in a kiln, its consistency takes a liquid form. Once gravity takes hold of the molten glass, the glass fills the space in which it is contained and fuses with other pieces of compatible glass.

As the kiln will need to cool for a couple of hours after running the project, a break will be held for lunch. Participants are welcome to bring their own lunch for a picnic at Niaulani or break elsewhere.

The class fee is $30/$25 for VAC members plus a $20 fee, inclusive of supplies. All levels are welcome to enroll. Advance registration is required and this workshop will be limited to 6 adults. To register call Volcano Art Center at 808-967-8222 or visit www.volcanoartcenter.org.

The Volcano Art Center Niaulani Campus is located at 19-4074 Old Volcano Road in Volcano Village.