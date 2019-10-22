Search Begins for New UH Astronomy Director

The University of Hawai‘i Institute for Astronomy is in the market for a new director and as of Tuesday, the search has officially begun.

UH Mānoa Provost Michael Bruno has selected a Search Advisory Committee who will oversee the process, according to a UH press release.

The selection — which the university hopes to have in place, or at least named, by Fall 2020 — will run the department and manage facilities at UH Mānoa, UH Hilo, Haleakala and atop Maunakea, where protestors continue to block Maunakea Access Road and the construction of the controversial Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT).

“Given the current issue of the day, it’s a very important position, not only to advance astronomy and knowledge,” said Dan Meisenzhal, communications director at UH. “Obviously, there’s a little bit more to the job given the current nature of things.”

He added part of the committee’s mandate will be to clearly define the position for whomever they choose as director.

Guenther Hasinger left the post in the Spring of 2018. The director’s role has been filled in an interim capacity by Robert McLaren since that time.

The search committee will recommend finalists to Bruno, who will then recommend a selectee to UH President David Lassner, the release said.

The search process will convene over the fall semester (formal job announcement forthcoming) with finalists invited to campus in the Spring 2020 semester.

Co-Chairs

Newton Chu, Director, Torkildson, Katz, Hetherington, Harris and Knorek (Hawaiʻi Office)

Randall Holcombe, Director, UH Cancer Center

Committee Members