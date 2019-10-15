Swarming Bees Close Spencer Beach Park

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Parks and Recreation has closed Spencer Beach Park in North Kohala.

According to a press release, the closure is necessary to protect individuals from swarming bees after a large keawe tree collapsed in the park.

Due to the closure, the park is closed to all day-use activity and camping permits are canceled until further notice.

The public will be informed of any changes that may affect safety.

Questions and requests for more information should be directed to the Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency at 808-935-0031.