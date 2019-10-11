Weekly Road and Lane Closures: Oct. 14-18

The State of Hawai‘i Department of Transportation has announced the following temporary road and lane closures from Monday, Oct. 14 through Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

NORTH KOHALA

KOHALA MOUNTAIN ROAD/HAWI ROAD (ROUTE 250)

SPONSORED VIDEO

Alternating lane closure on Kohala Mountain Road (Route 250) in both directions between mile markers 12 and 13 on Monday, Oct. 14, through Friday, Oct. 18, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

SOUTH KOHALA

‘AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270) & KAWAIHAE ROAD (ROUTE 19)

Alternating lane closure on Kawaihae Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 59 and 67, Akulani Street and Emmalani St, on Monday, Oct. 14, through Friday, Oct. 18, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for striping work.

SOUTH KONA

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11/19/190)

Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile markers 101 to 104, in the vicinity of Ho‘okena Beach Road on Monday, Oct. 14, through Friday, Oct. 18, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

PUNA

KEA‘AU-PĀHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130)

Alternating lane closure on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Route 130) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 13 to 15, Leilani Avenue to Kamaili Road, on Monday, Oct. 14, through Friday, Oct. 18, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

PA‘AUILO

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 29 and 32, between Moonlight Road and Kealakaha Bridge, on Monday, Oct. 14, through Friday, Oct. 18, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

KA‘U

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11/19/190)

Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 56 and 57 in the vicinity of Punalu‘u Black Sand Beach on Monday, Oct. 14, through Friday, Oct. 18, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for bridge reconstruction work. Traffic will be detoured through temporary bypass bridges for the duration of remaining construction operations.

Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 51 and 53, on Monday, Oct. 14, through Friday, Oct. 18, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping work.

SOUTH HILO

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

Lane shifts on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 2 and 10, Wailuku Bridge and Waia‘ama Bridge, on Monday, Oct. 14, through Friday, Oct. 18, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for striping work.

NORTH HILO (24-HOUR CLOSURE)

DANIEL K. INOUYE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 200)

Shoulders are closed on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Route 200) in both directions at the Mauna Kea Access Road intersection, 24-hours a day, 7 days a week. Exercise caution when traveling through the area.

MAUNAKEA ACCESS ROAD (ROUTE 210)

Maunakea Access Road (Route 210) is closed in both directions at the Daniel K. Inouye Highway intersection, over a 24-hour period, 7 days a week, for TMT work.

HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 15 and 17, Pedestrian Overpass and Opea Bridge, on Monday, Oct. 14, through Friday, Oct. 18, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.