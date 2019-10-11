Small Craft AdvisoryOctober 11, 2019, 5:00 PM HST (Updated October 11, 2019, 4:33 PM)
‹
›×
3:47 PM HST Friday, Oct. 11, 2019: National Weather Service in Honolulu
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR HAWAI‘I ISLAND UNTIL 6 PM SUNDAY
Winds and seas: East winds 15 to 25 knots with higher gusts. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
Affected areas: Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.
SPONSORED VIDEO
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.