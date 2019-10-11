October 11, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 7am, then showers likely. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 88. East wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 83. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

South Big Island

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. North northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 7am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. East northeast wind around 6 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85. North northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.