Suspect Wanted in Puna Shooting Incident in Custody

A man wanted in connection to a shooting in Puna that left one person injured has been taken into custody.

Kamanaokaaina “Mana” Nakooka, 31, of Puna, was arrested Oct. 8 on a vacant lot on 18th Avenue in Hawaiian Paradise Park, according to Hawai‘i County Police Wednesday afternoon.

Nakooka was wanted in connection to a shooting incident that occurred at a residence on Oct. 7 in Hawaiian Paradise Park. At approximately 5:33 p.m. Hawai‘i County Police responded to a report of gunshots and a male screaming at 15th Avenue in Hawaiian Paradise Park in Keaʻau.

The 41-year-old victim was transported by ambulance to the Hilo Medical Center where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries. He remains in the hospital in stable condition.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section are continuing to investigate the incident, which is classified as a first-degree terroristic threatening and first-degree assault.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Todd Pataray at 808-961-2382 or email [email protected] or to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.