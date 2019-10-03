Transfer Station Green Waste Site Closure

The Kealakehe (Kona) Transfer Station’s green waste site only is closed Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, due to staff shortages. The facility is expected to reopen as regularly scheduled tomorrow, Oct. 4, 2019.

The public may take their green waste to the West Hawaiʻi Organics Facility, also known as the Puʻuanahulu landfill in Waikoloa, which is open six days a week from 7 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. It is closed on Sundays.

The closure Thursday is the fifth Big Island transfer station closure announced by Hawai‘i County in four days.

Visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org for future closure information and locations, or call the Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division Office at 808-961-8270