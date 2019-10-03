Registration For Surfers Healing Camp Open

Pre-registration is now open for the Surfers Healing Camp for children with disabilities.

The event will take place on Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Richardson Ocean Park in Hilo.

“This free camp will provide keiki the unique opportunity to surf one-on-one with professionals,” according to a press release from Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation.

Surfboards, lunch and US Coast Guard-approved life vests will be provided at no cost to all participants. Space is limited and pre-registration is required.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Surfers Healing Camp has been taking children with autism out onto the ocean for more than 15 years. According to the camp’s website, the surfers paddle with the keiki on tandem boards to catch waves.

The volunteer-staffed camps give more than 4,500 children with autism and their families a fun, engaging day at the beach.

“But go deeper, and you’ll see that a quiet revolution is taking place,” officials state on the website. “Through the simple act of riding waves together, we’re defying the status quo.”

For more information please contact Kalani Kahalioumi at 808-961-8688, or

to register visit www.surfershealing.org.