HPD Issues 591 Citations, Arrests 6 on Maunakea

Police continue increased traffic enforcement efforts on Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Route 200), where protestors of the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) remain situated. Protestors have created a blockade on Maunakea Access Road to stop the construction of the TMT. Stepped-up enforcement began in the area on Aug. 15, 2019.

The continuing efforts of police during the week of Sept. 26 to Oct. 3 resulted in the issuance of an additional 591 traffic citations and six suspects arrested for 10 offenses. The 591 citations were categorized as follows:

Speeding (291)

Excessive Speeding (1)

Seatbelt (37)

Child Restraint (3)

Cellular Phone/Electronic device (4)

Tint (17)

No Driver’s License (28)

No Insurance (21)

Unsafe vehicle (26)

Other moving violation (5)

No License plate (22)

Regulatory (136)

Parking (0)

The 10 arrested offenses were categorized as follows:

Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants (2)

Contempt/Failure to appear warrants (3)

Resist order to stop Motor Vehicle (1)

Excessive Speeding (3)

Reckless Driving (1)

On Friday, Sept. 27 at approximately 5:40 p.m., police observed a Honda sedan on Daniel K. Inouye Highway at the 12-mile marker heading Hilo bound and traveling at a high rate of speed, which was measured on radar at 85 mph. As an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the suspect vehicle continued and overtook other motorists.

A secondary officer observed the Honda near the 9-mile marker and measured the speed at 102 mph. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle within the Kaumana City subdivision resulting in the suspect’s arrest for five offenses: resist order to stop, two counts excessive speeding 81-plus mph, excessive speeding 30-plus and reckless driving. The suspect was later charged and bail was set at $3,000.

The combined total of the seven-week-long Daniel K. Inouye Highway enhanced traffic enforcement efforts by the Hawai‘i Police Department stands at 4,092 citations issued and 43 persons arrested for 71 offenses. The effort will continue for the duration of the ongoing protest situation to promote the safety of motorists and pedestrians alike.