Tropical Storm Kiko to Become Remnant on Wednesday

Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019

5 AM: KIKO WEAKENING; FINALLY EXPECTED TO BECOME A REMNANT LOW ON WEDNESDAY

Kiko has been one for the record books and should enter the top 10 in longest-lived eastern Pacific tropical cyclones by midday Tuesday.

At 5 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Kiko was located near latitude 17.9°N, longitude 138.9°W, about 1,065 miles east of Hilo.

Kiko is moving toward the northwest near 10 mph and this motion is expected to continue through the day. A gradual turn from WZW to west-SW is expected tonight through Wednesday night.

On the forecast track, Kiko will move into the Central Pacific basin later this afternoon. (The Central Pacific Basin begins at 140°W; the Big Island begins at 155°W.)

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph, with higher gusts.

Additional weakening is forecast and Kiko is likely to become a tropical depression by tonight. It should then degenerate into a remnant low on Wednesday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 29.65 inches.

