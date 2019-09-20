VA Hilo Community Based Outpatient Clinic to Relocate in Oct.

VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) announced that the Hilo Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) will relocate to a larger, refurbished facility in October 2019.

The new CBOC will be located at 45 Mohouli Street in Hilo.

This relocation will take place in two phases.

PHASE 1 is projected to occur between Oct. 4 and 8. Primary Care, Specialty Care, Laboratory and Part of Mental Health will move first. In order to set up the new clinic and orient staff, routine scheduled appointments during this time will be rescheduled. Clinical staff will be available for urgent issues and the Centralized Call Center at 1-800-214-1306 can also assist with Veterans’ needs. Clinic will re-open for routine services on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

PHASE 2 is projected to occur soon after PHASE 1 and will move the remainder of staff and services (Telehealth, Part of Mental Health, Home Based Primary Care)