UPDATE: System May Become Tropical Storm Within a few Days

5 PM HST, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019: NWS Central Pacific Hurricane Center Honolulu

An area of low pressure with showers and thunderstorms about 550 miles south-southwest of Honolulu has become better organized over the past 6 to 12 hours. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for gradual development, with this system possibly becoming a tropical depression within a few days as it moves northwestward.

Formation chance through 48 hours: low, 30%.

Formation chance through five days: medium, 40%.

An elongated area of low pressure lies some 800 miles southeast of the Big Island of Hawai‘i. Slow development is possible during the next several days while the area slowly moves westward.

Formation chance through 48 hours: low, near 0%.

Formation chance through 5 days: low, 20%.

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a broad area of low pressure, located about 1,200 miles west-southwest of Kauai, continues to remain disorganized. This system is expected to slowly move northeast into unfavorable environmental conditions. Development, if any, will be slow to occur.

Formation chance through 48 hours: low, near 0%.

Formation chance through 5 days: low, 20%.

8 AM HST Monday, Sept. 16, 2019: NWS Central Pacific Hurricane Center Honolulu

An area of low pressure with some disorganized showers and thunderstorms is about 550 miles south-southwest of Honolulu, Hawai‘i. Some subsequent development of this system is possible while it moves northwestward over the next several days.

Formation chance through 48 hours: low, 10%.

Formation chance through five days: low, 20%.

An elongated area of low pressure lies some 800 miles southeast of the Big Island of Hawai‘i. Slow development is possible during the next several days while the area slowly moves westward.

Formation chance through 48 hours: low, near 0%.

Formation chance through five days: low, 20%.

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a broad area of low pressure, located about 1,200 miles west-southwest of Kaua‘i, continues to remain disorganized. This system is expected to slowly move northeast into unfavorable environmental conditions. Development, if any, will be slow to occur.

Formation chance through 48 hours: low, near 0%.

Formation chance through five days: low, 20%

5 AM HST Monday, Sept. 16, 2019: NWS National Hurricane Center Miami

KIKO CONTINUES TO WEAKEN

At 5 a.m. HST, the center of Hurricane Kiko was located near latitude 17.3°N, longitude 123.7°W approximately 975 miles WSW of Baja California. Kiko is moving toward the west at near 5 mph, and this motion is expected to continue through tonight. A west-southwestward motion is forecast for Tuesday and Tuesday night, followed by a turn back to the west on Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 105 mph with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is expected during the next couple of days.

Kiko is a small tropical cyclone. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 28.68 inches.