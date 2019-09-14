Hilo Named Hawai‘i’s ‘Most Underrated’ Destination

Hilo has been named “Hawaiʻi’s most underrated place to visit” by NetCredit.com, owing to its highly ranked activities and landmarks as shown on TripAdvisor and Google Maps.

In The Most Underrated Place to Visit in Every State, the sleepy Big Island city was recognized for its urban attractions amid paradise like the Hilo Farmer’s Market and downtown’s historic museums and cultural centers.

Hilo Farmer’s Market is a twice-weekly event attended by some 200 local farmers, artisans, artists, retailers and food vendors. The big market days are Wednesdays and Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., but the market also happens daily from 7 to 4 p.m. with roughly 10 to 30 vendors.

Hilo’s notable museums and cultural centers include Lyman Museum, Pacific Tsunami Museum, ʻImiloa Astronomy Center and the Mokupāpapa Discovery Center.

Akaka Falls State Park was also highlighted as a must-visit attraction in Hilo by TripAdvisor user data. The park is home to the 442-foot Akaka waterfall, as well as Kahuna Falls which is visible during an easygoing hike through a lush rain forest.