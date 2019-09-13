CONTEST: Help Rainbow Friends Animal Sanctuary Win a $100,000 Grant

Does the pet you adopted from Rainbow Friends Animal Sanctuary brighten your life every day? Now you have a chance to share your pet’s wonderfulness with the world and help Rainbow Friends Animal Sanctuary win a $100,000 grant and more.

The Petco Foundation is celebrating how pets brighten our lives by inviting adopters to share their story about how their pet brightens their lives and give Rainbow Friends Animal Sanctuary the chance at a $100,000 grant award plus a Petco shopping spree, and BOBS from Skechers shoes for you.

Submit your story by Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at 7 a.m. HST at petcofoundation.org/holidaywishes.

If you’ve adopted a pet from Rainbow Friends Animal Sanctuary, you could help the organization win a lifesaving grant and you’ll have the chance to win a Petco shopping spree for your pet up to $1,000 and BOBS from Skechers shoes.

The Petco Foundation wants to know all the ways, big and small, that your adopted pet brightens your life. Share your story, along with photos and/or video, illustrating how your pet brightens your life each day. Only the first 10,000 stories are guaranteed to be reviewed.

How to Participate

Visit petcofoundation.org/holidaywishes to read prior year’s winning entries and get some inspiration. Write your story in 500 words or less.

Include one photo of your pet by him/herself, one photo of you or your family with your pet and up to two other photos to illustrate how your pet brightens your life and changes it for the better.

Pets must have been adopted from Rainbow Friends Animal Sanctuary and they must be living to qualify. You can add video, too.

Include Rainbow Friends Animal Sanctuary’s contact information so that the organization can be eligible for a grant award:

Organization Name: Rainbow Friends Animal Sanctuary

President: Mary Rose Krijgsman

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 808-982-5110

TAX/FED ID #: 99-0353068

Winners will be announced during the holiday season. Finalists will receive a Petco shopping spree up to $1,000 and BOBS from Skechers shoes, and the organization they adopted from will receive a grant ranging from $5,000 up to $100,000.

Find FAQs here. Submit your story here.