The Beat Sing Off Open for Performers

Were you made for the stage? Then feel The Beat sign up for the chance to shine under the spotlight.

The Beat 95.9 Hilo & 93.9 Kailua-Kona is on the lookout for 16 of the East Side’s top singers to compete in The Beat Sign Off on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Hawai‘i County Fair.

The top prize is $500 in cash. Second place will win an overnight stay at Westin Hapuna Beach Resort and third place is $100 is Hele Gas.

Sing solo or team up, as duos and groups are welcome. The deadline to enter is Friday, Sept. 13. Spots in the competition are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. You will be notified by Monday, Sept. 16 if you are one of the 16.

To enter email [email protected] by Sept. 13. For complete rules and regulations go to thebeathawaii.com. A link specific to contest rules can be accessed here.