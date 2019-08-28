UH 2019-2020 Speaker Series Released

The University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa has released the 2019–2020 lineup for its Better Tomorrow Speaker Series.

The series features best-selling authors, tech policy analysts, experts on anti-poverty programs and one of UH’s own ocean ecologists, according to a UH press release. The series’ first talk with Andy Fisher, Big Hunger author, and food security and justice advocate, will be held on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. in the William S. Richardson School of Law Moot Courtroom.

The UH Better Tomorrow Speaker Series brings experts to the islands and aims to showcase innovative solutions to the critical challenges of today, the release continued. Speakers will address topics in a range of disciplines, from astronomy to economic opportunity to technology policy.

The series hosts large events that are free and open to the public, as well as smaller forums with community leaders, business executives, elected officials, scholars and students. The aim of the series is to showcase innovative ideas and help bring them to life.

“This series allows us to connect some of the world’s top researchers with our own faculty and students working in those fields,” said UH Mānoa Provost Michael Bruno. “We’re also excited about convening conversations with UH experts, community leaders and outside thinkers on issues that really matter to the future of Hawai‘i.”

For more information, visit the speakers series website or contact Robert Perkinson at [email protected].

The Hawai‘i Community Foundation (HCF) awarded $50,000 to support the series and will serve as UH’s principal partner for the coming academic year. HCF is a leading philanthropic institution in the state and a resource on community issues and trends in the nonprofit sector, the release said.

Vital community support for the series has also come from Kamehameha Schools, the Scholars Strategy Network and The Kahala Hotel and Resort.

The series is managed by the UH Mānoa Office of the Provost with support from various UH units, including the College of Social Sciences, William S. Richardson School of Law, College of Arts and Humanities, Shidler College of Business and the College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources.