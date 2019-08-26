Police Seek Suspect in Financial Crimes Case

The Hawai‘i Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 39-year-old Brandon William Seda.

Seda is wanted for questioning in a financial crimes investigation. He is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 305 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He frequents the Hilo area.

Anyone with information regarding Seda should contact Det. William Brown by calling (808) 961-2384 or via email at [email protected].

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.