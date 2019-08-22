August 22, 2019 Weather Forecast

August 22, 2019 Weather ForecastAugust 22, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated August 22, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with a northeast wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Windy, with an east wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 77. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Northwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 87. Windy, with a northeast wind 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Friday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov