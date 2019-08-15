HPD Arrests Man on Firearms, Drug Charges

The Hawaiʻi Police Department have arrested and charged a 32-year-old Hilo man with an array of firearms and drug offenses stemming from an investigation concerning stolen vehicles.

Police were canvassing an area in Pepeʻekeo known as a location for suspect’s to dump stolen vehicles. While making checks in the area, police came across a truck with a man sitting in the driver seat. The truck had no front plate.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Police approached the man and found a rifle in the truck along with various amounts of ammunition. The man, identified as Matthew Haraguchi of Hilo, was arrested and the truck was recovered.

Police applied for a search warrant and recovered two rifles from the truck, numerous amounts of ammunition for the two rifles, drugs, drug paraphernalia, currency and items of evidence related to drug distribution.

After conferring with the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, Haraguchi was charged on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, with several firearms crimes and violations, possession of drugs and related drug paraphernalia, and police seized $281 in currency as proceeds from drug distribution. Haraguchi is being held in lieu of $187,000 bail pending a court appearance on Aug. 19, 2019, in Hilo District Court.