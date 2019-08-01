High Surf Warning in Effect for Big Island

Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019: HIGH SURF WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY

3 PM

A swell generated by Hurricane Erick will produce warning level surf along south, east and north facing shores of the Big Island.

SURF: 15 to 20 feet, decreasing to 10 to 15 feet Friday.

IMPACTS, High: Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves and strong currents. Breaking waves may occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor channels dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Large breaking surf, significant shorebreak and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous. Anyone entering the water could face death.