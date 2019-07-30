Police Nab 18 Motorists for DUI

Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 18 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of July 22, 2019, through July 28, 2019. Six of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 645 DUI arrests compared with 653 during the same period last year, a decrease of 1.2%.

There have been 542 major accidents so far this year compared with 730 during the same period last year, a decrease of 25.8%.

To date, there were 14 fatal crashes, resulting in 14 fatalities (one fatal crash that occurred on 05/05/2019, in the District of Kona which resulted in one fatality was reclassified to a medical condition on 07/02/2019), compared with 18 fatal crashes, resulting in 20 fatalities (two of which had multiple deaths) for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 22.2% for fatal crashes, and 30% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.