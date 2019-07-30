UPDATE: Hurricane Erick May Impact Hawai‘i by End of Week

8 AM

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane Erick, centered about 890 miles ESE of Hilo.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Flossie, centered over 2,300 miles ESE of Hilo.

Flossie is expected to move into the Central Pacific Hurricane Center area of responsibility late Friday.

5 AM HST, Tuesday July 30, 2019

ERICK BECOMES A MAJOR HURRICANE FAR ESE OF HAWAI‘I

At 5 a.m. HST, the NWS Central Pacific Hurricane Center in Honolulu reported that the center of Hurricane Erick was located near latitude 13.4°N, longitude 142.8°W, about 920 miles ESE of Hilo.

The eye of hurricane became much more distinct in infrared satellite imagery overnight, which indicates that rapid intensification has occurred.

Maximum sustained winds are near 115 mph, with higher gusts. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles.

Erick is now a category 3 hurricane, which is a major hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some additional strengthening is expected later today. By Wednesday, gradual weakening is possible, with a more rapid weakening trend expected on Thursday.

Erick is moving toward the west near 17 mph.

A turn toward the WNW at a slightly slower forward speed is expected later today. This WNW motion is forecast to continue through Thursday.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 28.53 inches.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

None.

FLOSSIE SLOWLY STRENGTHENING; WILL LIKELY BECOME A HURRICANE LATER TODAY

At 5 a.m., the NWS National Hurricane Center in Miami reported that the center of Tropical Storm Flossie was located near latitude 12.2°N, longitude 120.5°W, about 2,300 miles ESE of Hilo,

Flossie is moving toward the west near 15 mph. The tropical storm is forecast to turn toward the WNW later today, and then continue moving WNW at 15 to 20 mph through the end of the week.

Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph with higher gusts. Flossie is expected to become a hurricane later today and could be near major hurricane strength by Thursday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 29.50 inches.