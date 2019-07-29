Kaiser Announces Physicians Additions on Hawai‘i Island

Kaiser Permanente Hawai‘i facilities have added five new physicians across Hawai‘i Island and O‘ahu, according to a company press release issued Monday, July 29, 2019.

They will complement Kaiser Permanente’s staff of more than 600 healthcare providers in Hawai‘i’s largest medical practice, the Hawai‘i Permanente Medical Group, which serves more than 250,000 members in throughout the state, the release said.

Hawai‘i Island additions

Anna Rowe, MD, practices family medicine at Kaiser Permanente Hilo Clinic. She graduated with her medical degree from the Loyola Stritch School of Medicine in Maywood, Ill. and completed her residency at West Suburban Family Practice Residency Program in Oak Park, Ill. Prior to moving to Hilo, Dr. Rowe served as a family physician at the Pacific Central Coast Health Centers, a service of Dignity Health, in Central Coast, Calif. She is board certified in family practice.

Randall Hirata, MD, joins the obstetrics and gynecology department at Kaiser Permanente Hilo Clinic. He earned his medical degree from the University of Hawai‘i, John A. Burns School of Medicine and completed his residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Hawai‘i Integrated Medical Residency Program. Prior to joining Kaiser Permanente, Dr. Hirata had a private practice in Hilo Medical Center on Hawai‘i Island. He is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology.

O‘ahu additions

Jay Kwon, MD, joins the anesthesiology department at Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center. He earned his medical degree from the Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston, Mass. and completed his residency and served as an advanced clinical fellow at Massachusetts General Hospital, also in Boston. He went on to complete a fellowship in cardiac anesthesia at the University of Massachusetts Medical Center in Worcester, Mass. Prior to joining Kaiser Permanente, Dr. Kwon served as chief of the department of anesthesiology for Straub Medical Center in Honolulu. He is board certified in anesthesiology and serves as an assistant clinical professor for the University of Hawai‘i, John A. Burns School of Medicine.

Megan Chock, MD, joins the geriatric department at Kaiser Permanente Honolulu Medical Office. She earned her master’s degree in public health from the University of Minnesota School of Public Health in Minneapolis, Minn. and received her medical degree from the Mayo Medical School in Rochester, Minn. Dr. Chock served as the chief resident for the Kaiser Permanente San Diego Family Residency Program in San Diego, Calif. and as a fellow for the University of Hawai‘i Geriatric Medicine Fellowship Program. She is board certified in family medicine.

Philip Verhoef, MD, practices critical care at Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center. He received his medical degree and doctoral degree in pharmacology from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland, Ohio. After completing his residency in combined internal medicine and pediatrics at the University of California, Los Angeles in Los Angeles, Calif., he served as a fellow in adult and pediatric critical care medicine at the University of Chicago in Chicago, Ill. Dr. Verhoef later served as an attending physician in the medical intensive care unit and the pediatric intensive care unit and as an assistant professor active in both the Department of Medicine and Pediatrics at the University of Chicago. He is also active in research, most recently looking at the Type 2 immune responses in sepsis. He is board certified in internal medicine and pediatrics, as well as adult and pediatric critical care.