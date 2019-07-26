Equipment Transport from Puako to Pāhoa to Cause Traffic Delays, July 27

Motorists traveling between East and West Hawai‘i on Saturday morning, July 27, 2019, are advised of possible traffic delays due to the transport of heavy equipment.

Isemoto Contracting is transporting an excavator from the Puako area to Pāhoa between 5:30 and 9 a.m. for work associated with restoring Highway 132.

The equipment will travel from Hāpuna Bluffs near Puako to Kauna‘oa Drive continuing along Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway to Waikoloa Road. It will continue on to Daniel K. Inouye Highway to Puainako Street in Hilo, continuing along Kanoelehua Avenue to Highway 130, and then to Highway 132.

Travel will be maintained in both directions on the highway.

If there are any questions, call Ben Ishii of Public Works Engineering Division at (808) 961-8423.