State Can Ratchet Up Penalties for DUI Under New Law

Representative Chris Lee (Kailua, Waimānalo) along with representatives of the Honolulu Police Department, Mothers Against Drunk Driving and the City of Honolulu Prosecutor’s office will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, in room 445 of the Hawai‘i State Capitol building to discuss the effects of House Bill 703 on enforcing DUI laws, according to a state press release.

Rep. Lee says at least four individuals charged with habitual drunk driving are now subject to increased penalties and lengthier jail time since the new law went into effect July 1, 2019.

HB 703 amends the sentencing requirements for operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of an Intoxicant (OVUII) or Habitually Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of an Intoxicant (HOVUII) offenses. It also amends the threshold for HOVUII offenses. The bill requires the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives to convene a task force to examine and propose legislation that would allow the courts, under certain circumstances, to prohibit a person convicted of OVUII or HOVUII from purchasing or publicly consuming alcohol for a probation period.

The law amends Section 291E-61, Hawai‘i Revised Statutes.