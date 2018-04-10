April 10, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Looking Ahead

High pressure passing by to the north of the islands will keep a moderate to breezy trade wind flow in place through Wednesday. The trades will ease Thursday and Friday as a front passes by to the north of the state, with windy trades then returning over the weekend into early next week. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas, with a few showers spilling over into leeward areas from time to time due to the strength of the trades.

Hilo

Today: Occasional showers. High near 81. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 67. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Occasional showers. High near 82. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Occasional showers. High near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Occasional showers. High near 68. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Very windy, with an east wind 22 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 69. Very windy, with an east wind 22 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Occasional showers. High near 79. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 65. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Occasional showers. High near 80. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers between 7am and 1pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then isolated showers between 7pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.