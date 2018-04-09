April 09, 2018 Weather Forecast

Flash Flood Watch issued April 09 at 3:13AM HST until April 09 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

Unsettled weather will persist over the eastern end of the state today with possible heavy showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms as an upper level trough passes over the island chain. Weather conditions are expected to finally improve on the Big Island tonight as a more stable airmass spread to that area, with trade wind weather returning. The rest of the state will see breezy trade wind weather through the week as a strong surface high far northwest advances east.

Hilo

Today: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 7am, then occasional showers between 7am and 1pm, then occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 82. North wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 67. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Occasional showers. High near 81. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7am, then scattered showers between 7am and 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 76. North northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Windy, with a northeast wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Occasional showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 69. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 47. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 21 mph increasing to 21 to 31 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 46 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 46 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Occasional showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 80. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 65. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. West southwest wind around 7 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 82. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light north northeast. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming mostly clear, with a low around 65. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.