HPD Reminding Motorist to Drive Safe in School Zones

The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department is reminding motorists about the dangers of speeding, disregarding stop signs, disregarding red lights and flashing pedestrian lights while in a school zone.

Children and School Crossing Guards have encountered numerous “near misses” during morning and afternoon hours in crosswalks fronting elementary schools island wide.

School Crossing Guards are present at most elementary schools to assist with the safe crossing of children and are trained to temporarily hold traffic until all children have completely crossed the roadway.

Sergeant Robert Pauole of the Traffic Services Section suggests motorists adjust their morning by 10 to 15 minutes to allow ample time for safe travel.