Breaking: Police activity on Kona Drive in HOVE. Avoid Area.

By Big Island Now
January 26, 2018, 3:53 PM HST (Updated January 26, 2018, 3:53 PM) · 0 Comments
At 3:38 p.m. on Jan. 26, Hawaiʻi Police in the Kau District said they are involved in a police activity in Hawaiian Ocean View Estates on Kona Drive, between Lehua and Lotus Blossom.

Police are asking everyone to please avoid the area for the next 8-10 hours. The area is only open to local residents.

More information will be provided once it becomes available.

