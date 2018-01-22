HPD Arrests 16 Motorists for DUI Violations

During the week of Monday through Sunday, Jan. 15, to Jan. 21, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 16 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Four of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident.

So far this year, there have been 57 DUI arrests compared with 84 during the same period last year, a decrease of 32.1%.

There have been 46 major accidents so far this year compared with 87 during the same period last year, a decrease of 47.1%.

To date, there were 0 fatal crashes, resulting in 0 fatalities, compared with 3 fatal crashes, resulting in three fatalities at the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 100% for fatal crashes and 100% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide

The numbers of arrests by district were: