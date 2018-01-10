Makana to Present ‘Since Small Kid Time’ at Kahilu Theatre

After two sold-out shows last season, Makana will return to the Kahilu Theatre stage on Saturday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, at 4 p.m. for a night of stories and songs.

From his childhood as a slack key guitar prodigy to current theatrical concerts honoring kūpuna, poetic protests and his aloha ‘āina, Makana has created quite an artistic legacy.

Makana, whose name means “a gift given freely,” began singing when he was 7 years old, took up ‘ukulele at 9 and began learning the distinctive art of slack key guitar at age 11. By the age of 14, he was performing professionally—and has never looked back.

The internationally renowned musician is considered to be one of the greatest living guitar players and his reputation as one of the youngest virtuosos of Hawaiian Slack Key guitar continues.

Guitar Player Magazine has ranked him as one of the top three guitarists in America, and he has been honored with the Slack Key Guitar Legacy Award from the Hawai’i Academy of Recording Arts.

Taught by masters like Bobby Moderow Jr. and the late Uncle Sonny Chillingworth, Makana has dedicated himself to elevating and evolving the art of slack key. In his music, he often honors his forebears, the original Hawaiian music legends, as well as the rock poet idols of the 1960s.

ADVERTISEMENT

Influenced by several different musical genres, Makana has created his own “Slack Rock-style,” infusing the traditional sounds of slack key with elements of rock, blues, raga and bluegrass.

Recently, he performed on the Big Island as a guest artist for a special Kahilu Gold concert with New York’s Brooklyn Raga Massive, adding a Hawaiian flair to a classical Indian genre.

Help celebrate Makana’s 40th birthday and years old and embark on a journey through the major family styles of kī hō’alu… and much more.

Tickets are $68, $48 and $25. Purchase tickets online, by calling (808) 885-6868 or in person at the Kahilu Theatre Box Office, 67-1186 Lindsey Road in Kamuela (Waimea).