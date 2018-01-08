KDEN Fundraiser and Auditions Announced

Almafatano’s Italian Restaurant will host KDENte, a fundraising dinner for Kilauea Drama & Entertainment Network (KDEN), on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, at 6 p.m.

The buffet will include a pasta dish, lasagna and a salad.

Tickets are $20 and are available at the door.

Reservations may be made by calling KDEN at (808) 982-7344.

Auditions

ADVERTISEMENT

KDEN will hold auditions for How the Other Half Loves, a comedy by Alan Ayckbourn on Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 23 and 24, at 6:30 p.m. at KMC’s Kilauea Theater.

There are parts for three women and three men.

There are three couples in this play, the men all working for the same firm. One of the younger men is having an affair with the wife of the oldest, and when each returns home suspiciously late one night or early one morning, they invent a story about having to spend some time smoothing domestic matters in the home of the third couple. The third couple shows up to dinner at each house, which only adds to the fun of this famous farce.

The show will run Friday through Saturday, March 9 to 24. For more information, call (808) 982-7344.