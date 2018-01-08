Kailua Park Tennis Courts Closed for Renovations

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation announces the Kailua Park tennis courts will be closed for construction beginning Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018.

The project is anticipated to be completed in August 2018.

While the construction is being conducted, Kealakehe High School has agreed to allow public use of their tennis courts.

The project will include installation of a new court surfacing system, new LED lighting system for nighttime play, replacement of the fencing fabric and related enhancements.

The contractor will create a secure work area adjacent to the tennis courts that will be fenced off for the public’s safety; this is intended to contain the majority of its operations.

There will be some utility and other work performed at certain times outside the secured area that may temporarily restrict vehicular access to the parking area close to the horseshoe pits.

The county respectfully requests the public’s assistance in honoring the contractor’s worksite and ongoing construction operations.

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation thanks park users for their understanding and patience while the improvements of the tennis facilities progress.

For more information on the project, contact Project Manager Eydie Komata at (808) 961-8311.

For information on alternative tennis venues and programs available to the public in Kailua-Kona, contact Recreation Supervisor Victor McDaniel at (808) 327-3566 or Recreation Administrator Mason Souza at (808) 961-8740.